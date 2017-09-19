Student notes

Corrion graduates

MILTON, Mass. — Chloe Corrion of Bar Harbor received a Bachelor of Arts degree on Sunday, May 21, at the Curry College Commencement ceremony. She was named to the dean’s list.

At the college’s 48th annual awards ceremony, Corrion received the Investing in Children Award.

Nicholson on dean’s list

WALTHAM, Mass. — Robin Nicholson of Bar Harbor was named to the dean’s list at Bentley University for the spring 2017 semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time student must have a GPA of 3.3 or higher with no course grade below 2.0 during the term.

Vonder Haar on president’s list

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Nathan Vonder Haar of Bar Harbor was named to the president’s list at The State University of New York at Potsdam.

Vonder Haar, whose major is biology, was honored for academic excellence in the spring semester. To achieve the honor, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Corson named to dean’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Molly Corson of Bar Harbor was named to the spring dean’s list of Southern New Hampshire University.

Eligibility for the dean’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic GPA of 3.5-3.699.

Bishop earns scholarship

ROCKLAND — Lance Bishop of Frenchboro has received the S. Parkman Shaw Scholarship from the Island Institute.

The award is given to a college upperclassman who demonstrates not only successful academic growth and achievement during his or her college career but also the capacity to overcome unique challenges and/or difficult circumstances.

Bishop is studying at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

Dillon named to dean’s list

CANTON, N.Y. — Flannery Rose Dillon of Bar Harbor has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring semester.

Dillon is a member of the class of 2020.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Husson honors local students

BANGOR — Area students have been awarded honors by Husson University.

The following students were named to the president’s list for spring: Emily Butler of Bar Harbor, a first-year student in the Communications Technology program; Abigail Jones of Bar Harbor, a senior in the Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program;

Malorie Young of Bar Harbor, a senior in the Criminal Justice program; and J. Robert Olekszak of Mount Desert, a sophomore in the Business and Liberal Studies program.

To earn president’s list honors, a student must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a GPA of between 3.80 and 4.0 during the period.

The following students were named to the Husson University dean’s list for the spring: Aidan Pasha of Bar Harbor, a junior in the Entertainment Production program; Delia Hallett of Bar Harbor, a first-year student; Denise Lyakhovich of Mount Desert, a graduate student in the Pharmacy program; Malcolm Clough III of Southwest Harbor, a senior in the Nursing program;

Meghan Catanese of Trenton, a junior in the Hospitality and Tourism Management/Master of Business Administration program; and Sarah Luna of Trenton, a junior in the Educational Studies program.

To earn dean’s list honors, a student must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a GPA of between 3.6 and 3.79 during the period.

UM Machias honors two

MACHIAS — Two area students were named to the University of Maine at Machias dean’s list for spring.

Alexandra Hemli Carpenter of Southwest Harbor and Patricia Ann Leland were both named to the list.

To achieve the honor students had to complete six or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher with no grade below a C.

Vaux graduates from Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La.— Molly Vaux of Northeast Harbor graduated with a Master of Public Health degree from Tulane’s School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine this spring.

Viertel on dean’s list

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — Jacob Viertel of Bar Harbor has been named to the SUNY New Paltz dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester.

Dean’s list designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 GPA in a semester with a full-time course load.

Anna Keefe graduates

KINGSTON, R.I. — Anna R Keefe of Seal Cove graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a master’s degree in textiles, fashion merchandising and design in May.

Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.7; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.50; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.

Three named to dean’s list

FARMINGTON — Three local students were named to the University of Maine at Farmington dean’s list for the spring semester.

Conor Crandall of Bar Harbor, Katharine Walker of Mount Desert and Hailey Craig of Trenton were honored.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or better while completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points.

Wood on dean’s list

ITHACA, N.Y. — Lucas Wood of Mount Desert has been named to the Ithaca College dean’s list for the spring semester.

Wood, an exploratory major, is in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

Mitchell wins Sox scholarship

BOSTON — Luke Mitchell of Bar Harbor has received one of 23 Maine Red Sox Service Scholarships presented to graduating seniors from Maine public high schools this year.

Mitchell is a 2017 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and will attend National University of Ireland.

The $1,000 Red Sox Service Scholarships are awarded to students based on academic performance, financial aid eligibility and demonstrated community service.

Vanzura gets scholarship

STONINGTON, Conn. — Edward Vanzura of Trenton, son of Pat R. Vanzura, was awarded a Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship. Vanzura will attend Husson University in the Fall.

The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

McGee on UVM Trek

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ellie McGee of Northeast Harbor was one of more than 250 first-year University of Vermont students to take part in the UVM Trek program. The unique, seven-day enrichment program sponsored by the University’s Department of Student Life is led by 80 upper class peers.

McGee participated in Canoeing Trek, which gives incoming students an opportunity to paddle and explore the expansive wilderness of the Adirondack National Park.