Stuck truck’s luck holds

BAR HARBOR — The Feb. 16 snowstorm made for slippery going for drivers islandwide, but it’s doubtful that anyone had as much of a problem as one tractor trailer driver who got stuck three times before making it from Bar Harbor to Trenton.

The truck, which had dropped off freight at The Jackson Laboratory, first got stuck on the Schooner Head Road. A Bar Harbor Highway Department truck was called in to help get the truck moving again. The truck, proceeding north on Route 3, then got stuck on Schoolhouse Hill and again on Dreamwood Hill. The highway department again came to the rescue.

What was causing that high-pitched squeal early Tuesday in the area of Brewer Avenue? That’s what some residents wanted to know. Police investigated and traced the sound to a faulty furnace in a nearby structure.

A woman reported Saturday that two of her paintings that had been on display in the hallway of a residential facility are missing. Police are looking into the matter.

John Carter, 75, of Mount Desert was issued a summons Friday charging him with failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means. Carter reportedly left the scene of an accident in Bar Harbor without notifying police.

A 2009 Honda sustained more than $1,000 damage Friday when it ran over a log on Route 3 near Sonogee. The driver, 44-year-old Sarah Baldyga of Bar Harbor, was not hurt. Police said the log had fallen off a truck hauling trees cut as part of the Route 3 expansion project.

Benjamin Buzzell, 33, of Bar Harbor was arrested Feb. 16 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Tremont

A resident reported Monday that one of his handguns was missing. The matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department also is investigating an incident reported Feb. 15 that involves photographs posted on the internet.

Mount Desert

Two out-of-town clam diggers who reportedly ignored previous warnings were summonsed Monday for violating the town ordinance regarding shellfish harvesting.

Lt. Kevin Edgecomb, who also is the town’s shellfish warden, cited Phillip Burgin, 43, of Frankfort and Craig Talgo, 35, of Union on charges of digging clams without a municipal permit after observing them digging clams near Bartlett’s Landing in Pretty Marsh.

The men previously had been warned for digging clams without a permit, Burgin and Talgo in late January and Burgin alone about a year ago, Edgecomb said. The two men have been using a small boat to reach the island’s clam flats.

No injuries were reported in a Feb. 16 accident involving a car and a school bus.

Megan Moore, 17, of Bar Harbor was driving a 2008 Subaru on the Oak Hill Road at about 9:45 a.m. when she swerved to avoid a plow truck exiting a driveway. The Subaru slid into a school bus driven by Terry Paulos, 63, of Tremont.

The Subaru had to be towed from the scene. The school bus sustained minor front-end damage.

Southwest Harbor

Tall roadside snow banks contributed to a Feb. 16 collision.

Christopher Lester, 42, of Southwest Harbor reportedly was backing out of a driveway when his 2008 Honda was struck by a 1991 Hummer driven by William Shepherd, 25, of Tremont. Shepherd attempted to stop, but his Hummer slid into the right rear of the Honda, which sustained $2,500 damage.