What is your favorite place from which to watch the sunrise or sunset?Street beat:What is your favorite place from which to watch the sunrise or sunset? August 5, 2017 on News What is your favorite place from which to watch the sunrise or sunset?“Most mornings I watch the sun rise from my ‘office’ on the Shore Path and take photos.” — Shane Dorr of Bar Harbor“Chimney Pond in Baxter State Park!” — Ben Lankhorst of Bangor“I love watching the sunset from our camp on Portage Lake in Aroostook County.” — Karen Richter of Lamoine“We have a great view of the sunrise right from our house in Lamoine.” — Phil Richter of LamoineRelated Posts Street Beat: How would you make up for missed school days? Street Beat: What’s on your Christmas list? Street beat Load Comments