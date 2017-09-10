What is the best thing about the coming of fall?Street beat: What’s best about fall? September 10, 2017 on News What is the best thing about the coming of fall?“It feels like a new beginning. Especially when you’re at the school (Mount Desert Elementary), it feels like a brand new year.” — Marina Frederick of Ellsworth“It’s definitely the crispness of the weather and the changing of the leaves.” — Millard Dority of Bar Harbor“There’s nothing good about it. It means it’s going to get cold. It’s the coming of winter.” — Angie DelVecchio of Mount Desert“I like the colors and decorating for it. You’ve got to have pumpkins and scarecrows.” — Rhoda Burke of Southwest HarborRelated Posts Street Beat: Should we be worried about Ebola? Street beat: What do you like to do on a rainy day in Maine? Street beat:What is your favorite place from which to watch the sunrise or sunset? Load Comments