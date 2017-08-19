Street beat: What’s the best book you’ve read this summer?

“’The Upside to Inequality'” by Edward Conard.” — Matt Bucklin of Northeast Harbor
“I read ‘Stepmonster’ by Wednesday Martin.” — Annabel Schulz of New York, N.Y.
“I’m a quarter of the way through this book called ‘The Emperor of Maladies’ by an Indian doctor named Siddhartha Mukherjee. It’s a biography on cancer, and it’s a Pulitzer prize-winning book.” — Toby Usnik of New York, N.Y.
“This book has taken me several years to read, and it’s called ‘Being Wrong’ by Kathryn Schulz. It tells about all the ways we think are right but are often wrong, including memory and belief systems.” — Rob Strauss of New York, N.Y.