Street beat: Taking a knee

President Trump’s recent comments sparked a wave of protests by players at National Football League games on Sunday during the national anthem. Do you think these athletes are being disrespectful to the flag or engaging in legitimate protest?
“I don’t think it’s disrespectful. They have every right to, but there’s a time and place for everything.” — Kyle Lamson of Bar Harbor
“I hope all the football players that kneeled realize how they got the right to do that. They can’t go to any other county and get the same opportunity.” — Jai Higgins of Bar Harbor
“I feel it’s disrespectful. A lot of people lost their lives for this country. Freedom isn’t free.” — Steven Hicks of Lamoine
“Absolutely, it’s legitimate. Some people might think it’s inappropriate, but I think our president is inappropriate most of the time. He shouldn’t be calling other people out for being disrespectful.” — Jessica Ganong of Bar Harbor