Sunday - Oct 01, 2017
President Trump’s recent comments sparked a wave of protests by players at National Football League games on Sunday during the national anthem. Do you think these athletes are being disrespectful to the flag or engaging in legitimate protest?

Street beat: Taking a knee

October 1, 2017 on News

President Trump’s recent comments sparked a wave of protests by players at National Football League games on Sunday during the national anthem. Do you think these athletes are being disrespectful to the flag or engaging in legitimate protest?

Related Posts