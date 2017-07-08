Do you have any special plans for the summer?Street beat: Do you have any special plans for the summer? July 8, 2017 on News “To get out a little more. I’m such a boring person. All I do is work and sleep.” — Alley Andrews of Lamoine“I have a restaurant and pub I’m renovating on Cottage Street. That should keep me busy this summer.” — Ian Hulbert of Bar Harbor“When my parents come in September – they live in Germany – we’re taking a trip out west.” — Anya Veckenstedt of Boston, Mass.“I’m going to try to swim more at Sand Beach. I’m trying to get used to the cold water.” — Camedy West of Bar HarborRelated Posts Street beat Street beat Street beat: What is your favorite guilty pleasure? Load Comments