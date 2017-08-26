There’s a partial solar eclipse this afternoon. Do you plan to watch it?Street beat: Do you plan to watch the eclipse? August 26, 2017 on News There’s a partial solar eclipse this afternoon. Do you plan to watch it?“Yeah, we were just talking about it. We have half a pair of glasses and you can look at it with your cell phone in selfie mode over your shoulder.” — Amanda Austin of Franklin“I’m all about it. I’m excited. I remember seeing it when I was in school in the 80s.” — Chris Hearn of Bar Harbor“I’ll be on the road, and I’ll try not to look.” — Jessica Hicks of Lamoine“No. I’m interested but not to the extent the news media seems to be.” — Toby O’Rian of Melbourne, AustraliaRelated Posts What would you do if you won $1 million? Street beat Street beat: What is your favorite guilty pleasure? Load Comments