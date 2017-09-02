What plans did you make for this past summer that you just didn’t get to do?Street beat: Missed summer plans September 2, 2017 on News What plans did you make for this past summer that you just didn’t get to do?“I wanted to clean the garage and the basement, and I didn’t get to either of them. Everything else got in the way. Too much fun.” — David Avery of Castine“Gee, I’ve been working so much this summer that I didn’t get back home to my other home in New Brunswick. I didn’t get to take time off.” — Bob Bowman of Mount Desert“I was hoping we’d do more hiking. I was hoping we could do some while on vacation, but we didn’t do any around home. It’s as good as it gets around these parts.” — Wendy Knickerbocker of Castine“I didn’t get to spend nearly enough time on Islesford this year. Maybe next year. Maybe this fall.” — Cissy Leonardi of Northeast HarborRelated Posts Street Beat: Name someone you are grateful that you met Street Beat: Lessons from dads Street beat Load Comments