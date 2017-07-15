What do you like to do on a rainy day in Maine?Street beat: What do you like to do on a rainy day in Maine? July 15, 2017 on News What do you like to do on a rainy day in Maine?“Eat at Jordans. Go to the COA Natural History Museum or the Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor. It’s good to go for a swim because no one else will be around.” — Carolyn Douglas of Bar Harbor“Depends on if it is during the week or on the weekend. Probably go downtown and check out some of the shops.” — Matt Horton of Bar Harbor“I’d take a ride around Acadia National Park Loop Road. Sometimes I like to go to Thunder Hole if there’s going to be a storm or go up Cadillac.” — Melissa Hallett of Hulls Cove“Nothing different than on any other day. I would probably just try to get stuff done around the house, get things caught up.” — Mandy Horton of Bar HarborRelated Posts Street beat Street Beat: Should we be worried about Ebola? Street Beat: What’s the worst or weirdest gift you’ve ever given or been given? Load Comments