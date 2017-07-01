What is your favorite guilty pleasure?Street beat: What is your favorite guilty pleasure? July 1, 2017 on News “Eating desserts in the middle of the night. My girlfriend made a great banana bread last night, and I had some around 4 a.m.” — Miro Georgiev of Bulgaria“We just got back from Spain, where we had ‘menu del dia’ lunches – three courses with wine! That was pretty decadent.” — Suzanne Morse of Bar Harbor“Judging people. It’s not a nice thing to do, though, so I try to keep it to myself.” — Rylee Robertson of Otter Creek“Shenanigans – mostly involving alcohol – on my days off. They don’t call me ‘Stoli’ for nothing. — Steve Rogers of Bar HarborRelated Posts Street Beat: Name someone you are grateful that you met Street beat Street beat Load Comments