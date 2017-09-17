Street beat: How are you connected to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma?

How are you connected to the places impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma?
“My sister lives in Houston. Her house is okay, but her subdivision had to pump out 500 million gallons of water. I remember I was visiting there in 2001 when a big storm hit, and it was like having a lake fall out of the sky!” — Ed Damm of Bar Harbor
“I’ve been going to the island of Boca Grande every year for 18 years. I do a jewelry show there, so I’ve gotten to know the community.” — Lisa Hall of Northeast Harbor
“I have a friend, a young man who helps me mow lawns, who lives in Merritt Island, Fla. He comes up here in the summers. Luckily, his house there is made of concrete blocks.” — Terry O’Connell of Bar Harbor
“My children live in Beaufort, S.C., so we were watching the storm track carefully. Last year, they got hit by Matthew, and it did some damage to their house.” — Tommy Parham of Bar Harbor