Street beat: What book are you reading right now?

“‘The Door’ by Magda Szabó. It’s a Hungarian translation about the relationship with a family and their maid. It’s a very bizarre relationship sort of similar to ‘Rebecca’ by Daphne Du Maurier.” — Arpit Gupta of New York, N.Y.
“‘Back to School Murder’ by Leslie Meier. I am reading three books at once, and I can’t think of their names right now. I love to read, and I love mysteries.” — Jane Keezer of Osceola, Wisc.
“‘Sea Power: The History and Geopolitics of the World’s Oceans’ by James Stavridis. It’s an analysis of the influence of naval power from the ancient Greeks to now. It’s very, very interesting.” — Walter Lang of Bar Harbor
“I’m reading a book about Greek philosophy, ‘Stoicism and the Art of Happiness’ by Donald Robertson. He is a psychotherapist specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy and talks about how if you want to achieve inner peace, you can’t focus on things you can’t control. It comes from the Greek stoics 2,000 years ago and still applies today.” — George Merrill of Bar Harbor