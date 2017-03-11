Street beat

What is so special about living on Mount Desert Island?
“The community, everyone watches out for each other and takes care of each other. I just love it here. It’s small town in the winter.” — Renee Graves of Bar Harbor
“The really unique contrast we have between water and land. It’s one of the only places that I’ve been where those sit so close, not only in proximity but in how well they nestle into the community.” — Zack Kendall of Bar Harbor
“The eclectic cast of people on this island and the layered histories that are kind of paradoxical like the bridge over the brook in Somesville that everyone thinks is old, but it was actually built in the ‘90s.” — Eloise Shultz of Bar Harbor
“It’s the hiking trails on MDI. Exercise is so intimately tied to recreating in the amazing network of trails and carriage roads that we have.” — Liam Torrey of Mount Desert