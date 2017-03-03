Street beat

“I think it’s a good thing for the safety of the students and people using the sides of the road.” — Heather Halliday of Bar Harbor
“I hope that they take into consideration the safety of bikers and pedestrians, but widening of the road is needed.” — Sally Merchant of Mount Desert
“It’s about time they did this, because that road has always looked bad, especially for the tourists coming into town. I think it will be a big improvement for all the businesses in town as well.” — Scott Hammond of Bar Harbor
“I think the project is going to make it a lot safer for people that don’t have cars, and hopefully they can use the wood from the trees for something.” — Taylor Mason of Bar Harbor