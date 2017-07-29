If you could be away on vacation anywhere right now, where would you like to be?Street beat July 29, 2017 on News If you could be away on vacation anywhere right now, where would you like to be?“My family’s camp in the middle of the woods between Bangor and Calais. It’s very remote, with no electricity or running water, on a small lake.” — Alison Beane of Bar Harbor“Probably Hawaii. I’ve never been there, and I want to be sitting on a beach and relaxing in the sunshine.” — Brooke Gariepy of Bar Harbor“Victoria, British Columbia. It’s stunningly beautiful, with vistas that take in the sea and the mountains. And the city has history and culture and architecture.” — Dennis Kiley of Mount Desert“Maybe somewhere hot and tropical with clear water. Lately, I’ve really been wanting to go to Thailand, just on a kick.” — Gabrielle Roos of Bar HarborRelated Posts A Climate to Thrive to outline vision Street beat Street beat: What do you like to do on a rainy day in Maine? Load Comments