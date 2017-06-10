What do you like best about living in Maine?Street beat June 10, 2017 on News What do you like best about living in Maine?“I really love the coast, obviously. I also like the Moosehead area and northern Maine a lot, as well as the Katahdin region.” — Pete Nasberb of Ellsworth“I love living near the ocean, and I love how everyone is so friendly and how local businesses like to help each other.” — Tiffany Butler of Bar Harbor“What I like about living in Maine is that it is quiet and peaceful, and there are lots of forests.” — Andy Wark of Bar Harbor“I love most everything from the state of Maine, from the weather to the diverse terrain, but most of all the people.” — Chuck Boyle of Bar HarborRelated Posts Street Beat: What’s the worst or weirdest gift you’ve ever given or been given? Street Beat: What do you think of the “Deflategate” football controversy? Street beat Load Comments