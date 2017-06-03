What are your plans for the summer?Street beat June 3, 2017 on News What are your plans for the summer?“Work on my house and avoid the tourists.” — Scott Alley of Southwest Harbor“My kids will be here. I’ll be hanging out with them. We’ll spend time at my mother’s camp on Perry Lake and also go hiking.” — Jason Brown of Tremont“In July, we have a lot of company coming. In August, we’ll go to our family camp in Buxton. We live outside. We go four-wheeling. We’re on the water all the time.” — Cathy Lewis of Franklin“I’m the mother of twins who are graduating from MDI High School, so I’m celebrating and getting them ready for college.” — Tracey McCarthy of Bar HarborRelated Posts Pemetic budget jumps 3 percent Street beat Street beat Load Comments