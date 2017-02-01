Stranding workshop set

BAR HARBOR — Allied Whale, the marine mammal research lab at College of the Atlantic, will hold a stranding response workshop Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. at McCormick Hall.

The group staffs a stranding response hotline and trains volunteers to assist with response, rehabilitation and necropsy work.

“The workshop is free, and everyone is welcome,” stranding response program director Rosemary Seton said, “whether you are interested in volunteering or you simply want to hang out and learn about winter marine mammals and what to do if you see one.”

The program includes an introduction to the stranding response network, identification of seal species and safety for stranding responders. Zoonotic disease, meaning illness transmitted from humans to animals or vice versa, is a concern. Responders are trained to use gloves and other protective equipment.

New this year is a presentation called “How did it die? Examining probable cause of death and the importance of necropsies.”

Contact Seton at 288-5644 or rseton@coa.edu.