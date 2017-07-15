Storm surge, estuaries is topic

MOUNT DESERT — Kim Huguenard and Laura Rickard will talk about estuaries and storm surge at the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

In a presentation titled “Sensing Storm Surge: A Citizen Science Approach to Measuring Storm Surge-Estuarine Interaction in Maine,” the pair will provide an overview of research examining how physical characteristics of estuaries may intensify or attenuate the effects of storm surge. This information will be critical for communities planning for future coastal development and climate change adaptation. Examining three Maine estuaries with varying characteristics, Bass Harbor, the Penobscot River and the Bagaduce River, the project will engage local residents in data collection. Information will be provided on how interested individuals can participate.

Huguenard is in the University of Maine’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Laura Rickard is in the Department of Communication and Journalism at the university.

Call Billy Helprin for information and reservations at 460-9390.