Store robbed at knifepoint

BAR HARBOR — Police apprehended the suspect in the Tuesday night armed robbery of the Circle K convenience store on Cottage Street minutes after he fled the scene.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Sean Lavoie of Bar Harbor after spotting him walking near the intersection of Eden Street and the West Street Extension and charged him with Class A robbery.

According to Lt. David Kerns, a store clerk who was working alone reported the robbery shortly before 11:30 p.m. Lavoie entered the store and got beer from a cooler.

“He put the beer on the counter and then displayed a knife to the clerk, telling him to put money into a backpack and he fled on foot,” Kerns said.

The clerk provided a good description of the suspect, which led Officer Doug Brundrett to stop Lavoie as he was walking a couple blocks away from the store.

“We recovered cash and alcohol from his backpack,” Kerns said.

Lavoie allegedly made off with hundreds of dollars in cash and the beer. Police are unsure if all the money has been accounted for.

Other than the clerk, there were no witnesses, Kerns said. He described the knife as having a fixed blade.

Following his arrest, Lavoie was booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and was expected to have a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Lavoie is charged with a Class A crime and faces up to 30 years in prison.