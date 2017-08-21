BAR HARBOR — The intersection of Park Street and Ledgelawn Avenue is slated to become a four-way stop following Town Council action Tuesday to amend the town’s vehicles and traffic ordinance. The recommendation came from the Parking and Traffic Committee, which heard a petition from neighborhood residents.

Eight families with school-age children live in the two blocks between Waldron Avenue and Cromwell Harbor Road, resident Marie Yarborough said in a letter to the Parking and Traffic Committee in May. Many other families live further up Ledgelawn.

“Unfortunately, over the years, Ledgelawn Avenue has become the cut-through half-mile straight-shot thoroughfare for people trying to get through town quickly,” she wrote.

Stop signs were installed last month but quickly removed, as the public hearing and ordinance change vote were required first.