Stolen car doesn’t get far

BAR HARBOR — Police on Sunday located a vehicle that had been stolen the previous day from a home in downtown Bar Harbor. They have a suspect in the theft.

The owner reported the four-door sedan missing from the Eagle Lake Road residence just after noon on Saturday. An officer on patrol Sunday evening spotted the unoccupied car in the parking lot of a repair garage in downtown Bar Harbor. The vehicle was not damaged, police said.

A woman reported Monday that household items are missing from her residence. The matter is under investigation.

A pothole on Route 3 that caused several motorists to get flat tires has been repaired by the Maine Department of Transportation, according to police. The tire-popping crater was on Dreamwood Hill.

Adam Bradley, 30, of the United Kingdom was issued a summons Tuesday on a charge of operating after suspension.

A resident complained Saturday that she received a nonpayment invoice for highway tolls in Massachusetts but had not been in that state on the date indicated.

Mount Desert

A group of clam diggers were warned Jan. 25 after police received a complaint of illegal harvesting off the Gray Farm Road in Pretty Marsh.

The diggers had valid state licenses but no town permits. Officer Wyman Tapley warned the men for not having the proper permits and for trespassing.

Timothy Fallon, 55, of Tremont was issued a summons Tuesday on a charge of operating after suspension.

Southwest Harbor

Police here have been busy handing out warnings to trespassers.

On Jan. 24, a woman was warned not to return to a seasonal property after the owner complained to police.

A man was warned Jan. 26 for trespassing after he reportedly entered a neighbor’s garage without permission.

And on Monday, a retail business reported a disorderly customer. The woman, whom police described as being “belligerent,” was warned not to return to the store.

Trenton

About $1,500 in cash was taken in a burglary reported Jan. 26. The case is under investigation, and there is a suspect.