Stockmann named VP at Hunt, Morris

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — Jay Stockmann has been appointed to the position of vice president, Hunt Yachts and Morris Yachts, by Hinckley CEO and President Peter O’Connell.

“These are exciting times for me to come aboard. We are enjoying great success, especially in the upper end of both lines of business,” said Stockmann. “We have an aggressive show schedule for the fall, and we will announce a brand new product at the United States Powerboat Show in Annapolis this October.”

Hunt’s new product will further complement the Coastal Series. All are outboard-powered and are newly reconfigured designs since Hinckley acquired Hunt Yachts in 2013. The Hunt Coastal Series is built in Rhode Island.

Stockmann has long experience in the marine industry, including recent roles as CEO of VETUS-Maxwell USA and executive vice president of Lewmar USA.

