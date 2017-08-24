Stanley on schooner

SEARSPORT — Penobscot Marine Museum will continue its 2017 speaker series with Ralph Stanley, historian and boatbuilder, on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 7-8:30 p.m.

He will present a talk on the mackerel schooner Augusta E. Herrick.

Swans Island fishermen, like owner William P. Herrick, led the Atlantic coast mackerel fisheries in catch rates. Stanley will talk about the vigorous and hardy men and other schooners of Swans Island.

The cost is $8 for general admission and $5 for museum members. The talk will be held at Penobscot Marine Museum’s Visitors Center at 2 Church St.

Call 548-2529.