Southwest Harbor man killed in Route 3 crash

ELLSWORTH — A man was killed early Monday morning when his car struck a tree on Route 3. Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Kevin Dyer of Southwest Harbor.

The crash occurred just south of Marden’s shortly before 4 a.m., according to Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier. “It was called in initially by a passer-by,” Moshier said.

The vehicle involved was a late-model Toyota Corolla.

Dyer sustained “massive trauma” and died at the scene, according to Moshier.

Moshier said speed was “absolutely” a cause of the crash. He said Monday that any other possible factors that may have led to the crash remain under investigation.

The road was closed for more than two hours following the accident.

In addition to police, the Ellsworth and Trenton fire departments as well as County Ambulance responded. The Maine Department of Transportation assisted with the road closure on busy Route 3.

Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmot is reconstructing the scene as part of the investigation.