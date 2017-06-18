Soucek receives peace award

BAR HARBOR — Sarah Soucek received the Acadia Friends Meeting Peace Award from Carol Woolman at the MDI High School Awards Ceremony on May 31.

The award included $500 and a one-year subscription to “Yes!” magazine. During Soucek’s travels in Guatemala, she experienced life with a native family and recognized the similarities in values with families at home. She has reached out internationally to further communication and understanding in the wider world and will continue to do so as she travels to India next year.