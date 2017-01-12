Solar talk set at library

MOUNT DESERT — Solar energy experts will discuss how solar panels work, what makes a good site, and how much solar typically costs at a presentation entitled “Here Comes the Sun: Solar Power on MDI” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-7 p.m.

The presentation, which follows a similar presentation at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, is sponsored by A Climate to Thrive and is being done in parallel with the sponsor’s new bulk purchasing program, Solarize MDI, that aims to see 50 new solar installations on Mount Desert Island this year. It comes after the Bar Harbor Community Solar Farm, the first in eastern Maine and the first in Emera’s territory, went live last week.

Speakers include energy consultant and ACTT advisory board member Ken Colburn; John Luft, branch general manager of ReVision Energy; and Vaughan Woodruff, owner of Insource Renewables.

They will discuss how solar owners are compensated for the power they generate, what financing options and incentives are available, and what the future of solar looks like.

Solar power is growing rapidly globally, across the nation and here in Maine. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, solar is becoming the world’s cheapest form of new electricity generation. The cost in 60 emerging markets has dropped to about one-third of its 2010 price, and solar now beats wind as the cheapest form of renewable energy, even outperforming coal and gas. As a result, newly installed solar photovoltaics were expected to exceed that of wind for the first time in 2016.

Light refreshments will be provided.