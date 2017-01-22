Solar farm dedication

BAR HARBOR — A public celebration of the new community solar farm (CSF) is planned for the Public Works facility on the Crooked Road on Friday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m.

Local residents and businesses investing in the CSF have formed a mutual-benefit nonprofit corporation, Bar Harbor Community Solar Association, to own and manage the project. The association holds a lease with the town for the use of the Public Works pole barn roof.

The lease agreement is for 25 years with two five-year options to renew. Annual rent to the town is set at $888 and will increase at 2 percent per year.

The CSF has been in the works for several years. At the town meeting in June 2015, voters authorized the Town Council to enter into long-term lease agreements for the purpose of developing CSFs. There are other solar farms in Maine, but this will be the first to be created in partnership with a town on municipal land.

The event includes food, music and speakers and an aerial photo of the gathering and solar array.