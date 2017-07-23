Society holds 87th meeting

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society will hold its 87th annual meeting at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on Wednesday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments.

The meeting will present reports on the state of the society, along with the election of new board members and officers. It also will celebrate the youthful vitality of artists, scholars and filmmakers who have examined the histories of Mount Desert Island from new perspectives.

The meeting also will feature a review of the past year and provide an update on the History Trust, the collaborative effort of island historical organizations to preserve, catalog, digitize and engage the community in the collections of island history.

The meeting will conclude with the presentation of the Ann Benson Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service.