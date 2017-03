BAR HARBOR — A free group smoking cessation class led by Martha Bucklin and Kathy Mulligan of Mount Desert Island Hospital will meet at Mount Desert Island High School on Tuesdays, March 14 through April 4, from 5-5:45 p.m.

Participants will make a quit plan, learn how to disarm triggers, overcome cravings and manage stress, have peer support and learn about alternative therapies and medications to help them to stop smoking.

Contact Sharon Hobbs at 801-7802 or [email protected].