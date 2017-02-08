Small fire brings big response

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor firefighters responded to reports of smoke in a hallway and attic at Sonogee Rehabilitation and Assisted Living Facility on Eden Street on Wednesday morning.

Crews discovered and extinguished a small fire in the wall of an electrical equipment room. No residents needed to be evacuated from the facility.

As a precaution, firefighters from Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Tremont and Trenton, along with ambulance crews, assisted or provided station coverage during the emergency.