Slavery, freedom, creativity topics of David Fischer talk

BAR HARBOR — Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Hackett Fischer will join College of the Atlantic professor of history and Latin American studies Todd Little-Siebold at College of the Atlantic’s weekly Coffee and Conversation series in the Thomas S. Gates Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m. The free event is open to the public.

Fischer, who will discuss his upcoming book on creativity within African American cultures, is an educator and historian whose books on American and comparative history combine academic rigor with popular accessibility. His works focus not only on great individuals but also on the societies and people behind the wider movements that informed those individuals’ accomplishments.

Fischer received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a doctorate in history from Johns Hopkins University. Upon graduation, he had offers for tenure-track positions from a number of prestigious universities but chose the relatively newly established Brandeis University. Aside from occasional visiting professorships at other institutions, he has remained at Brandeis for the duration of his academic career.

Fischer’s books include the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Washington’s Crossing” (Oxford University Press, 2004), “The Revolution of American Conservatism: The Federalist Party in the Era of Jeffersonian Democracy” (University of Chicago Press, 1965), “Historians’ Fallacies” (Harper & Row, 1970), “Albion’s Seed: Four British Folkways in America” (Oxford University Press, 1989) and “Paul Revere’s Ride” (Oxford University Press, 1994).

In 1990, Fischer was awarded the Louis Dembitz Brandeis Prize for Excellence in Teaching and was named Massachusetts Professor of the Year by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. He became a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1995. In 2015, Fischer won the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing.

College of the Atlantic’s annual summer event series, including Coffee and Conversations, evening lectures and the inaugural Champlain Institute, focuses on the importance of the humanities this year with a program of free presentations, conversations and art from July through early September. The summer series is underwritten by the College of the Atlantic Champlain Society. Visit coa.edu/calendar.