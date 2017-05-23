Skippers to convene

ELLSWORTH — The Eastern Maine Young Skippers Program Final Assembly will be presented by the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries at The Grand on Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m.

The Young Skippers Program is an innovative, project-based program designed to engage and inspire prospective commercial fishermen and others interested in marine careers. The focus is on the core knowledge and skills needed to be successful in the Gulf of Maine in the 21st century. A good high school education, critical thinking skills, business and fishing skills, and a solid grounding in fishery science and stewardship all are essential to Maine’s fisheries and fishing communities in the future.

The schools participating include Vinalhaven, Deer Isle-Stonington High School, George Stevens Academy, Ellsworth High School, Mount Desert Island High School, Narraguagus High School and Jonesport-Beals High School.

Admission for this event is free and the public is invited.

Call the box office at 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.