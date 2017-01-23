Singleton to talk about populism, human rights

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Professor Seth Singleton will talk about “President Trump, Populism and Human Rights” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. The event, offered in partnership with the Camden Conference, is free and open to all.

Singleton will discuss the possibility that 70 years of world concern for liberty and human rights may be “dumped in the trash can of history by nationalist strongmen.”

At the University of Maine, Singleton teaches courses on international security, U.S. foreign policy, Russia and Africa. He received his bachelor’s degree in Russian history and literature at Harvard and his doctorate in political science at Yale. He has lived in Tanzania, Russia, Ecuador and Vietnam, and consulted in China, Mongolia and Bolivia. Along with teaching, he has been faculty research associate at Harvard and academic dean in universities in the U.S. and overseas. He has studied nationalism, ethnic difference and assimilation in the former Soviet Union, Africa and Asia, and believes that tribalism versus tolerance is now the fundamental question of world affairs.

This presentation is hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library and offered as a free community event in anticipation of the 30th Annual Camden Conference –Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis, Feb. 17-19. The 30th Anniversary Camden Conference Community Events Series is supported in part by the Maine Humanities Council.

For more about Singleton’s talk, call the library at 244-7065.