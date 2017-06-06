Simons to talk about Jesup expansion

BAR HARBOR — Architect Scott Simons will talk about the Jesup Memorial Library’s proposed expansion and renovation on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m.

Simons originally presented plans for the library expansion at a public meeting in 2015. He has made revisions to the plan based on that meeting. He will speak about the new plans and how the project meets both the community’s needs now and in the future, while still being financially sustainable. There will be a slideshow and time for questions.

Scott Simons Architects has worked with libraries across the state and has completed renovations, additions and new buildings for more than 21 libraries. The company recently worked with the Bangor Public Library on its current renovation and addition and has experience joining new additions to historic buildings. Simons has more than 30 years of experience, is a founding member of the Portland Society of Architects, is on the AIA (American Institute of Architects) Maine board of directors and has served as a design critic at the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University, Northeastern University and elsewhere.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].