Siblings are 420 champs

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Skye and Terra Ehrhart, brother and sister team, won the Maine State 420 Championship hosted by the Harraseeket Y.C. in Freeport on Aug. 9 and 10. The MDI Community Sailing Center (MDICSC) sent two top teams to the two-day regatta.

Terra, 14, skippered with brother Skye, 18, as crew. The Ehrhart team had five first places and a second to win the Maine State 420 championship for MDI.

Skye and Terra have been attending sailing school on MDI since the age of 5. Skye has been coaching at the Northeast Harbor Sailing School the last three years.

Terra is coaching at MDICSC. Both have benefited from, and contributed to, the Great Harbor Dream project that has brought the island youth sailors together. “We are extremely grateful for all of the funding and support that MDI and the Great Harbor Dream have provided to make dreams come true,” an MDISCS spokesman said.

The Ehrharts are former year-round residents who are here in summer and go to school in Florida.