Sibling sailors win in Junior Olympics

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sibling duo Terra Ehrhart, 14, and her brother, Skye Ehrhart, 18, took first place in the C420 Junior Olympic championships in Portland July 10-12.

“It was our first time competing together, and it went really well, and we really enjoyed it,” said Terra Ehrhart, who is a coach at the Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center. Skye Ehrhart is a youth coach at the Northeast Harbor Sailing School.

The duo pulled off six bullets in 10 races to take first place by 12 points.

The Ehrharts have been sailing since they were about 5 years old on the waters surrounding Mount Desert Island and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The family split their time between Somesville and the Virgin Islands before relocating to Sarasota, Fla., where Terra Ehrhart sails on the Riverview High School team and Skye Ehrhart sails on the Out-of-Door Academy team.

Terra Ehrhart said she enjoys the competitive aspect of sailing.

“But most of all, it’s just nice being out on the water every day sailing and training,” she said.

The siblings learned competitive sailing from their parents, Mark and Lisa Ehrhart, who were day sail captains in the Virgin Islands.

But Terra Ehrhart also attributes their skills to the Great Harbor Dream program, which benefits youth sailors from MDI’s sailing schools.

“My first two years of learning to sail, I learned at the [Northeast Harbor] Fleet but then switched to MDICSC, where I learned most of my skills and where I am now teaching,” she said.