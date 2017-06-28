Sex offender behind bars

ELLSWORTH – Benjamin Hodgdon II, 49, of Tremont reported to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth June 22 to begin serving his three-and-a-half-year sentence for sexually assaulting a young girl while he was teaching at the Tremont Consolidated School.

Hodgdon was ordered to report after the appeal of his conviction was turned down in a June 20 decision of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. He had been free on bail while his appeal was heard. Hodgdon later was transferred to the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, according to a jail administrator.

Hodgdon was convicted in March 2016 on single counts of gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor. In August of that year, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison with all but three-and-a-half years suspended on the Class A gross sexual assault charge and concurrent three-year sentences on the remaining charges. Following his release, he is to serve six years probation and become a registrant on the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

During his three-day trial in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court, the victim, who now is in her early 30s, testified that Hodgdon sexually assaulted her numerous times when she was 13 and 14 years old and a student at the school.