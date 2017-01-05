Sex offender appeal denied

PORTLAND — The Tremont man convicted last year of sexually assaulting a young girl while he was a teacher at the Tremont Consolidated School has had one of his two appeals denied by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

A court clerk said this week that Benjamin Hodgdon II’s appeal of his sentence was denied in October. An appeal of his conviction has not gone before the court.

Hodgdon was convicted March 2016 in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court of single counts of gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor following a three-day trial in the Ellsworth court. In August, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison with all but three-and-a-half years suspended for Class A gross sexual assault. Hodgdon additionally was sentenced to serve concurrent three-year sentences for each of the remaining counts.

Briefs are still being filed in Hodgdon’s appeal of his conviction. No date has been set for the court to consider that matter.

Hodgdon, whose attorney filed notice of appeal the day of his sentencing, remains free on bail.

At Hodgdon’s trial, a jury of 10 men and two women deliberated for about five-and-a-half hours before returning the verdict. Hodgdon was acquitted on three additional counts of gross sexual assault and single counts of unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor.

The allegations of abuse surfaced in July 2013 when the victim, who is now 30, met with a detective to report she had been sexually assaulted by Hodgdon numerous times when she was 13 and 14 years old and a student at the Tremont Consolidated School. At the time, Hodgdon was a sixth-grade teacher and coached cross-country at the school.