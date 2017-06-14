Sex assault suspect indicted

ELLSWORTH — A Bangor man accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s room in Bar Harbor and sexually assaulting her was indicted June 8 by a Hancock County grand jury.

Shawn Bradford, 42, was indicted on single counts of Class A gross sexual assault, Class C domestic violence assault, Class C aggravated criminal trespass, theft and obstructing the report of a crime. The charges follow a June 21, 2016 incident at employee housing in Bar Harbor.

According to Lt. David Kerns of the Bar Harbor Police Department, Bradford’s girlfriend reported June 22, 2016 that she had been sexually assaulted the previous night. Officer Soren Sundberg investigated and collected evidence from the scene.

A warrant was issued for Bradford’s arrest but not executed until April of this year, when Bangor police took Bradford into custody, Kerns said.

According to records in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court, Bradford has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions in 2011 and 2012 in Penobscot County for domestic violence assault. He reportedly also has convictions for violating a protection order, terrorizing, assault, burglary and obstructing the report of a crime.

An affidavit filed July 22, 2016, to support issuing the arrest warrant states the reporting party told police she and Bradford had argued during a phone call in which he accused her of cheating on him. Bradford ended the conversation threatening to commit suicide and turning off his cell phone. That behavior, the woman told police, was not unprecedented. She didn’t believe it would be acted upon.

The woman then left her home to meet with friends. She returned, went to sleep, waking around 6 a.m. to find Bradford standing at the foot of her bed, police said. She said he likely used a credit card to open her locked door.

Bradford resumed his accusations that she was cheating on him and searched her cell phone for evidence of an affair before sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit. When Bradford reportedly forced her into showering with him, she used the opportunity to flee, running to a friend’s room in a nearby building.

“When she came back, he was gone and so was her phone,” Kerns said, explaining why Bradford was charged with theft.

Following his arrest, Bradford was released on $500 bail with the conditions he have no contact with his accuser except to attend the birth of their child at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He since, through his court-appointed attorney William Blaisdell, filed a motion to allow him full contact with the alleged victim, a motion that was denied by the judge.

If convicted of gross sexual assault, Bradford faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.