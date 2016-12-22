Sewer project under estimate

MOUNT DESERT — All four bids for replacing the Bracy Cove sewage pump station in Seal Harbor came in under the prebid cost estimate of $870,000.

The Board of Selectmen voted recently to award the construction contract to Sargent Corporation of Stillwater, which submitted the low bid of $642,251.

The total cost of the project, including engineering services and contingency, is now pegged at $953,518. That is about $296,000 less than the $1.25 million that voters at the May town meeting authorized the town to borrow from the Maine Municipal Bond Bank for the project.

“If we do not use all of the [authorized] funds in completing the project, we will only be charged interest on the actual amount we do use,” Public Works Director Tony Smith said in a Nov. 1 memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt.

The Bracy Cove pump station is located off Route 3 near Little Long Pond. From there, a force main carries sewage to a higher location, where gravity takes over and the sewage flows to the treatment plant next to the Seal Harbor Village Green.

Smith said last spring prior to town meeting that critical components of the pump station were “acting up” and that it was becoming “almost impossible to get replacement parts.”

He also said the metal tank in which sewage is stored between pump cycles has been in the ground for about 40 years.

“It likely is seeing severe corrosion, and it is probably just a matter of time before we start having problems.”

The pump station project will include replacement of about 150 feet of clay sewer pipe with PVC pipe. That, Smith said, will “reduce the flow of extraneous water into the pipe.”