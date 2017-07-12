Septic repair plan offered

TREMONT — School officials have received an engineering proposal for design and permitting of a replacement wastewater disposal system for the Tremont Consolidated School.

The proposal, submitted jointly by Greg Johnston of G.F. Johnston and Associates and Roger St. Amand of Atlantic Resource Company, states the work would be done in three phases.

First, the two companies would conduct an inspection of the current septic system, calculate water usage and consider the future needs at the school.

The second phase involves soil testing, surveys and a site evaluation.

Third, the companies would recommend a course of action, design the system and work with local and state agencies to obtain the proper permits.

The companies estimate the cost of all three phases at $7,800.

At the end of May, school Principal Jandrea True met with Tremont selectmen to update them on issues with the septic system that were first discovered in January. It was St. Amand who brought the matter to True’s attention after he noticed effluent seepage while walking along a trail at the school.

The system was pumped, and a video inspection showed that the 20-year-old system had not been installed according to the septic design. As built, the system has three drainage fields. Plans had called for four. St. Amand was at the May selectmen’s meeting and stated he believed one of the drainage fields was sized larger than on the plans to compensate for not installing the fourth field.

St. Amand also said that the distribution box sending effluent into the drainage fields was not level, leading to the use of only the two smaller fields. As a result, those fields have plugged and failed, he said.