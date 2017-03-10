Senior pass fee increase

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The fee for a lifetime pass for citizens 62 and older will go from $10 to $80 next year, according to AARP. That senior passport allows holders unlimited free access to parks for life. It does not cover items such as campground or activity fees.

“National Park Service officials are unsure how long it will take to implement the change, but it’s expected before the end of 2017,” AARP reported.

Meantime, seniors still can obtain the pass for $10 at places such as Acadia National Park headquarters on Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor. Passes can be purchased online for an additional service fee of $10 or at any of the parks without an extra charge.