Sen. King to speak about civil discourse

BAR HARBOR — U.S. Sen. Angus King will give a talk about civility in public discourse at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m.

He will talk about his experience working in the Senate and the strategies he has used to work with politicians on both sides of the aisle. A strong believer in the need for greater bipartisan dialogue and relationship building, King said he works hard every day to bring Republicans and Democrats together to find common-sense solutions for Maine and America. He also will speak about how citizens can have meaningful, civil, productive conversations about local and national issues.

King, who was sworn into the Senate in 2013, is a member of the Armed Services Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, the Committee on the Budget and the Committee on Rules and Administration. He has made it a priority not to miss committee hearings, earning him praise from his colleagues and a reputation as a workhorse. Armed Services Chairman Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) once called King “one of the most serious and hard-working members” of the committee. King also tries to informally bridge the partisan divide in Washington by frequently bringing his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to his home for barbeque dinners, where political talk is banned and the focus is getting to know one another. The bonds that are formed through these relationships often lay the foundation for successful legislation.

In his time in the Senate, King has worked to revitalize Maine’s forest economy, advocated for policies that contribute to cleaner, cheaper energy and mitigate climate change, fought to improve access to health care, worked to strengthen the government’s support of veterans and promoted increased access to critical community resources like rural broadband. King served as the 72nd governor of Maine. During his two terms in the Blaine House, he focused on economic development and job creation. He was re-elected in 1998 by one of the largest margins in Maine’s history.

Doors to this event will open at 5:15 p.m. It is open to the first 150 people. To be as fair as possible, seating is first-come, first-served, and there is no saving of seats. The event will be streamed live on the Jesup’s Facebook page. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].