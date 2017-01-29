Selectmen name three

MOUNT DESERT — Selectmen Jan. 17 appointed several citizens to political and employee posts.

Heather Jones was appointed to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Mount Desert Island High School. She is a member of the local school board.

Sam Walker was appointed as a part-time recycling assistant for the town.

Genya Grover was appointed to a part-time position helping out at the Northeast Harbor Marina during the winter.

Officials also accepted with regret the resignation of on-call firefighter Joe Renault. He served with the town’s fire department since it was created in 2001, and before that, with the Somesville Fire Department.