Selectman Reilly resigns

MOUNT DESERT — Brian Reilly is resigning from the Board of Selectmen, effective Jan. 31, because he is taking a job with a company in Houston, Texas.

He was elected to the board in May, having run unopposed for an open seat.



Selectmen Dennis Shubert did not attend Monday’s board meeting, but the other three selectmen agreed they should try to appoint someone to fill Reilly’s seat as soon as possible.

The other two options are to leave the seat vacant until the annual municipal election in early May or to hold a special election.

“We’re looking to appoint somebody,” Chairman John Macauley said. “I think we need that fifth person.”

Whoever is appointed would serve until the May election, when he or she could choose to run for a full term.

Anyone interested in being appointed should contact the town office to fill out an application. The selectmen said Monday that they would like to have a new member seated at their first meeting in February.

Reilly has worked for the past 10 years as an environmental consultant with Cardno, an international infrastructure and environmental services company based in Australia. His work has focused on designing “effective restoration plans that benefit the environment after oil spills and other incidents,” according to his Linkedin profile.

He will be doing the same type of work with another company in Houston.

From 2004 to 2011, Reilly was a project manager with Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

He was twice elected to the Mount Desert School Committee, serving from 2007-2013.