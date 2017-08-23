Seal Harbor Regatta enjoys fast racing

MOUNT DESERT — The Annual Seal Harbor Yacht Club Regatta, which invites sailors from all the local clubs, got off to a slow start in light winds Aug. 13, but as the wind came, so did the excitement.

Many sailors competed in several types of boats, including Optis, Bulls Eyes, Mercurys, Luders, IODs and Cruisers.

For the youngest sailors, the regatta served as valuable learning experience as they raced against their peers in the Optis, Bulls Eyes and Mercurys. The students put to use the racing rules and techniques they have been learning throughout the summer.

The adults had some fun of their own as they raced for bragging rights in the larger boats.

The morning started with the first round of races. It was a beautiful start to the day, and the Eastern Way looked spectacular dotted with all types of boats enjoying the races. With the morning races in the books, everyone gathered to enjoy lunch on the docks. Since the competition was left on the water, a strong sense of community was felt among the sailors. In the afternoon, the cruising class sailboats set their sails to race, and the dinghies, 40 in total, went out for their final round of races. – Caroline Willis

Top finishers Mercury Class

Boat, Skipper (Crew)

1. Amos Moses, Tommy Fremont-Smith (Tom Fremont-Smith, Tim and Campbell Bass)

2. Alley Cat, Fin Matheson (Charlie Irwin)

3. Eight Hands Over, Henry Ogilby (Asa Phillips, Molly Phillips and Beauchamp Zirnkilton)

4. Floating Bear, Aurelia Whitehouse (Walker Whitehouse and Blakeley Whitehouse

5. VA Reel, Edith Dunham (Thea Crowley, Eliza Crowley and Olivia Buckland)

Overall results Bullseye Class

1. Purple Cow, Asa Phillips (Marnie Phillips)

2. Island girl, Alice Rogers (Lund Savage, Hartley Rogers and Ella Cushman)

Top finishers Opti Class

1. Riley Donahue, 2. Cameron Graham, 3. Sander Smith, 4. Alden Fitz, 5. Teddy Madara

Overall results 420 Class

1. Joey Minutolo, Dawson Hastings

2. Davis Murrell, Nate Ingebritson

3. Will Rawlins, Samuel Reynolds

4. Jamie Slater, Harper Fremont-Smith

5. Grace Santoli, Hannah Knowlton

Overall results Cruising Class

1. Sidewinder, Tom Rolfes

2. Domino, Ned Johnston

3. Dreadnought, Joe Weber

4. Acontia, Peter Ill

5. Lyra, Christiaan vanHeerden

6. Lynnette, Mike Cook

7. Atlantica, Bill Eacho

8. Triad, Alec Gorianski

9. Roberta

10. Batty, Scott Hirsch

11. Eventyr, Gordon Haaland

12. Hard Rain, Glenn Squires

13. Magic Bus, David Conway

14. Fig Tree, Elliot Cohen

DNF – Watermark, Drew Hopkins