Sea urchin meeting set

ELLSWORTH — The next Sea Urchin Zone Council meeting will take place at Ellsworth city hall on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m.

Besides discussion of usual business, the council will announce the election results from the November meeting. Newly elected members will be inducted, and there will be an election of officers.

The SUZC council will hear updates from the Department of Marine Resources and discuss the upcoming 2017-2018 season. Contact Trisha Cheney with any questions at 624-6554 or [email protected].