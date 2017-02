BREWER — The next Sea Urchin Zone Council (SUZC) meeting will take place at Jeff’s Catering on Thursday, March 23, at 3 p.m.

The main goal of the meeting will be to set the 2017-2018 season. A research subcommittee meeting will be hosted in the same location at 1 p.m. For more information on the SUZC, go to the council’s webpage or contact Trisha Cheney at [email protected]